Aero India 2023 Airshow Liftoff Today in Bengaluru

DALLAS – The 14th edition of Defense Expo, Aero India 2023, lifts off today in Bengaluru. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji inaugurated the airshow along with aviation, defense ministers, and other dignitaries present at the event. The theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.”

Aero India 2023’s five-day events will feature nearly 811 companies from 98 countries. The event will feature indigenous aircraft, equipment, and aerospace technologies to forge coalitions with foreign visitors.

The Tata/AI order is expected to include a number of Airbus airliners. Photo: Airbus.

Largest Air Show in Asia

Aero India 2023 is considered Asia’s largest airshow and defense expo. It will witness more than 250 agreements worth 75,000 crores INR (US$10bn) expected to be signed between Indian and foreign entities.

This year’s event is the biggest to date. It is expected to have the participation of defense ministers of 32 countries, Air commanders of 29 countries, and CEOs of 75 global and national aerospace companies.

The event will feature contributions from giant manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rolls Royce, Safran, HAL, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, and BHEL.

The Ministry of Defense of India said, “The event will showcase the rise of a robust and self-reliant ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ by depicting India’s growth in aerospace and defense capabilities.”

They added, “The emphasis will be on showcasing indigenous products and technologies and developing collaborations with foreign visitors, in line with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ concept for a secure and thriving future.”

“Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records.” PM of India, Narendra Modi at Aero India 2023

VT-ANG Air India Boeing 787-8. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Air India Mega Order Announcements Likely

TATA-Owned Air India (AI) is likely to place the Historical orders for 500 planes from Airbus and Boeing worth US$100bn. Some media reports that they have confirmed the 250-plane order with Airbus. However, TATA and AI have yet to announce the orders officially.

If announced at Aero India 2023, it will be the single largest order placed by any airline in the history of aviation. It will include both narrowbody and widebody airliners.

Feature Image: Aero India 2023 liftoff in Bengaluru | Photo: Aero India official website.