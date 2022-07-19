AerCap Orders Five Aditionnal Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

DALLAS – Major aircraft lessor AerCap announced today at the Farnborough Airshow that it had placed an order for five more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The company is the biggest customer of the Boeing 787.

With this order for five new jets, the aircraft lessor wants to offer modern and efficient aircraft to its airline customers, while reducing the industry’s carbon footprint.

The popular Boeing 787 is operated by many airlines around the globe. While AerCap is the biggest customer of the aircraft, the company does not operate them, as they are immediately leased to the customers. The biggest operators of the aircraft type are All Nippon Airways (NH), American Airlines (AA), and Etihad Airways (EY).

AerCap is the biggest aircraft lessor in the world, with a fleet of over 1,800 aircraft plus 460 on order. The company has ordered a total of 125 Boeing 787 Dreamliners since its launch.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s deliveries have been halted due to production and inspection issues. However, the manufacturer says it expects to restart deliveries soon and this order shows the lessors are still confident in the aircraft.

Due to the halt in deliveries, many Boeing 787 are still stored by Boeing. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Executives Comments

“AerCap is the world’s largest 787 customer and we are very pleased to strengthen that position with this order for five additional aircraft,” said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of AerCap. “This transaction is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand new technology assets and will help us continue to support our airline customers meet their sustainability commitments.”

“AerCap oversees a world-class leasing portfolio, epitomized by the most utilized widebody in the industry, the 787 Dreamliner,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “With its unparalleled fuel efficiency and passenger appeal, the 787 Dreamliner family is playing a major role in sustaining, reopening and pioneering new routes in the long-haul travel market”.

This order is another piece of good news coming out of FIA2022 for Boeing, as the aircraft manufacturer expects to start Dreamliner deliveries again in the near future.

Featured image: The Boeing 787 is Boeing’s newest long-haul aircraft. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways