AerCap Celebrates 50th Boeing 737-800BCF Delivery

DALLAS — On January 31st, Dublin, Ireland-based aircraft lessor AerCap announced that it had completed delivery of its 50th Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) aircraft.

The aircraft was converted at COOPESA, which is a leading MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) provider. COOPESA, which is based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is known for its expertise in aircraft modifications and conversions. The aircraft was delivered to GOL Linhas Aéreas, who will operate the BCF aircraft on behalf of a Latin American e-commerce company. This is part of the airline’s growth strategy and logistics company, GOLLOG, Gol’s logistics business section.

AerCap cargo was the launch customer of the Boeing 737-800BCF in 2016 and received its first aircraft in April 2018. AerCap Cargo has over 25 years of experience in freight leasing and has done over 100 successful conversions from Passenger-to-Freighter. AirCap Cargo Boeing 737-800BCF customers included Amazon Air, GOL, Kargo Xpress, ASL, West Atlantic Group, JD.com, and Longhao Airlines.

Rich Greener, the head of AerCap Cargo, commented, “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone delivery with our partners at Boeing and our longstanding customer, GOL. Since the program launched in 2016, we have seen unprecedented demand for express air cargo from e-commerce retail businesses.”

He added, “Today, the 737-800BCF is one of the most in-demand narrowbody freighter aircraft in the industry, thanks to its versatility and reliability, making it the perfect choice for express air cargo and e-commerce networks.”

Kate Schaefer, who is the Vice President of Boeing’s Commercial Modifications, Engineering, and Specialty Business commented, “We thank AerCap Cargo for their early confidence in the 737-800BCF, and congratulate them on this milestone.

The BCF team has navigated global challenges during the past few years and truly pulled together to deliver this 50th 737-800BCF for AerCap. It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to our customers’ success.”

