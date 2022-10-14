Aer Lingus to Suspend Belfast City-London Heathrow Service

DALLAS – Aer Lingus (EI) has announced its decision to suspend flights from Belfast City Airport (BHD) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The service has been in operation since 2007.

EI operates its A320s on the route three times a day. The route suspension is said to be temporary. British Airways (BA) will continue the service over the coming winter months.

The Irish trade union, Forsa, claimed that EI was prohibited by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from operating domestic routes. EI’s air operator certificate (AOC) expires at the end of the month.

Forsa has said the crew operating the flights will be redeployed across the network.

Aer Lingus A320 (EI-DEP). Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Airline Comments

EI stated, “Aer Lingus is very keen to continue operating the Belfast City – Heathrow London service, which we have been operating since 2007. We are engaging with the relevant authorities in order to allow us to continue to serve this route into the future.”

EI continued, “For the upcoming winter season, we will be working with our sister airline, British Airways, to ensure there is continuity of service and no impact on any of our passengers’ journeys.”

Feature image: Aer Lingus A320 (EI-DVL) Alberto Cucini/Airways