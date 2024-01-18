Aer Lingus to Relocate Operations to Terminal 3 at Chicago’s  O’Hare

DALLAS — Aer Lingus (EI) will shift its operations at O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from Terminal 5 to Terminal 3 on Wednesday, January 24.

Ireland’s national airline, EI, is set to relocate to enhance coordination with American Airlines (AA), which operates from Terminal 3. Aer Lingus will utilize AA’s Gate H15 in T3. To guide EI passengers to the new location in T3, new signage will be displayed in Terminal 5, along with Aer Lingus and Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) staff. Passengers can access T3 from T5 via the Airport Transit System (ATS).

The CDA announced the move on January 17, highlighting the improved connectivity between intercontinental and domestic flights. The CDA stated that the airline’s relocation to Terminal 3 would enhance the travel experience for the airline’s passengers, enabling smoother connections to the numerous domestic destinations available at O’Hare.

This move also improves efficiency for U.S. passengers traveling to Ireland. CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee expressed enthusiasm, stating that the windy city was delighted to make it even easier for Chicago residents to visit the Emerald Isle and for Irish passengers to enjoy everything Chicago had to offer.

Photo: Aer Lingus

Importance of the Chicago Route

Aer Lingus has been operating scheduled flights to ORD since 1966. The airline offers nine weekly flights from O’Hare to Dublin (DUB) in Ireland. In anticipation of the peak summer travel season, Aer Lingus plans to increase the frequency to 14 weekly flights starting in March. Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer of Aer Lingus, expressed excitement about the milestone of moving operations to Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport, stating that EI had a rich history of flying to Chicago since 1966, and the Dublin-Chicago route consistently ranked among our top three transatlantic routes.

Carberry added, “This move to Terminal 3 strengthens our partnership with American Airlines and brings us even closer together.”The enhanced cooperation between Aer Lingus and American Airlines will provide improved connections from O’Hare to 117 domestic destinations across the United States during the summer.

Aer Lingus is part of a joint transatlantic venture with several airlines, including AA, British Airways (BA), Finnair (AY), and Iberia (IB). This alliance allows for coordinated schedules and fares on transatlantic routes. Additionally, Ireland’s status as a pre-clearance country for U.S. Customs and Border Protection allows passengers to clear U.S. customs in Ireland before departing for the United States, eliminating the need for screening upon arrival.

Featured image: EI-LRF Aer Lingus Airbus A321neo KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways