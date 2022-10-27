Aer Lingus Announces New Belfast Routes

DALLAS – Aer Lingus (EI) has announced two additional routes from its Belfast City (BHD) base for Summer 2023.

Operated by Emerald Airlines (EA), under the ‘Aer Lingus Regional’ banner, the airline will commence a four-time weekly flight to Cornwall Newquay Airport (NWY) from April 3. A twice-weekly service to Jersey (JER) will also begin on May 6.

It will be the first time Belfast has been linked with Jersey in the Channel Islands for almost a decade. Meanwhile, EI will become the only airline to fly between Northern Ireland and the popular UK holiday destination of Newquay, Cornwall.

The new routes will bolster EA’s route portfolio from BHD. Photo: Emerald Airlines.

The new flights form part of EA’s bumper Summer 2023 schedule. Twenty-three routes will be on sale, ten from BHD and 13 from Dublin (DUB), offering 1.5 million seats.

“Steadfast Commitment to Belfast City”

BHD’s Ellie McGimpsey said: “Since its return to Northern Ireland earlier this year, Aer Lingus Regional has shown steadfast commitment to Belfast City Airport, creating a new base from which passengers can avail of a range of routes.”

EA will now offer ten routes from BHD for Summer 2023. Photo: Belfast City Airport

“The announcement of two new routes to Newquay and Jersey further strengthens our partnership and is great news for passengers that wish to travel to must-see destinations across the UK. We are confident these routes will be popular with leisure and business travellers alike, especially those wanting to take a beach break closer to home or enjoy a relaxing weekend throughout the summer,” she continued.

“The two new routes build on Aer Lingus Regional’s existing portfolio from Belfast City Airport with flights already in operation to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and Southampton.”

Featured Image: The flights will be operated by the carrier’s 72-seat ATR 72-600. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.