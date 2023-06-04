Aer Lingus, Loganair Launch Interline Partnership

DALLAS – On June 2, Aer Lingus (EI), Ireland’s flag carrier, announced an interline agreement with Scottish regional airline Loganair (LM). The partnership will enable LM to offer destinations in North America. Passengers on LM will be able to connect in Dublin (DUB) and Manchester (MAN), linking Northern UK to multiple continents.

The interline agreement comes as LM estimates growth in passenger traffic over the summer. The carrier is scheduled to operate multiple new routes, including a direct flight from London Heathrow (LHR). EI anticipates this trend as well, planning to sell 2.25 million seats with almost 20 transatlantic routes, most heading to the US.

Loganair G-LGNH Saab 340B. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Aer Lingus will also join LM’s partnerships with major carriers around the world, including British Airways (BA), United Airlines (UA), and Emirates (EK), providing easier access and connections across three continents.

The Irish airline also places an emphasis on closer connectivity with all regions of the UK. As a result of most routes departing from London and Manchester, numerous locations in the northern region are left with less air traffic and more difficult travel options.

EIN’s fleet of Airbus A330-300s will take LOG’s customers across the Atlantic to some of North America’s busiest cities. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Comments from Airline Officials

“As we enter into peak summer with our largest transatlantic schedule to date, we are delighted to announce our interline agreement with Loganair, giving customers that are connecting from MAN and DUB more access and choice to North America,” said EI’s Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Reid Moody.

Loganair’s Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles also emphasizes easier gateways to the US following the partnership, “Through our partnership, customers flying to America from Dublin can clear customs in Ireland before departure and enter the US with the comfort of knowing they can start their vacation as soon as they land stateside. We look forward to working with Aer Lingus long into the future.”

EI anticipates the summer of 2023 as one of the busiest travel seasons to date. Photo: Aer Lingus

Featured image: Aer Lingus Airbus A330-300. Photo Michael Rodeback/Airways