Aer Lingus to Resume Connecticut-Dublin Nonstop Route
DALLAS – Dublin-based Aer Lingus (EI) has announced the return of service to Hartford Bradley International Airport (BDL), New England’s second-largest airport. 

On March 26, 2023, EI will resume service from the ​​Connecticut capitol and will operate the route daily until October. The airline started the service in 2016 but was suspended due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Between 2016 and 2019, the flight was operated by a Boeing 757-200, but in August 2019, the Irish carrier began using an Airbus A321LR. When the flight is re-inaugurated, it will be operated by an A321LR featuring 184 seats in a two-cabin layout with 16 lie-flat business class seats and 184 economy class seats. 

Flight EI130 will depart BDL at 6:00 PM and arrive the following day in Dublin (DUB) at 5:15 AM. The return leg from DUB to BDL will depart at 2:10 PM and arrive at 4:35 PM. 

Aer Lingus EI-LRB Airbus A321-253NX. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Comments from Air Lingus CEO

Aer Lingus CEO Lynn Embleton commented, “Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.”

When the flight resumes, it will be the only transatlantic flight from Hartford Bradley. Aer Lingus will offer passengers connections to 28 destinations in Europe, including Amsterdam, London, Paris, and more.

Featured image: G-EIRH Aer Lingus Airbus A321-253NX. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

