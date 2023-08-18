Aer Lingus Expands Transatlantic Network

DALLAS – Dublin-based Aer Lingus (EI) has announced an expansion to its transatlantic network. As part of its summer 2024 program from Dublin (DUB), the airline will add a new four-weekly direct service to Denver International Airport (DEN) from May 17, 2024. It will also return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), four times per week from April 29, 2024. The latter will increase to a daily service from October.

The new services are part of a “strategic expansion” for the airline, reflecting EI’s “commitment to its Dublin Hub Strategy, not just between Ireland and North America, but also offering seamless connections to Europe.” Indeed, passengers will be able to enjoy onward connections from DUB to 20 European cities.

Both services will be operated by the carrier’s incoming Airbus A321XLR aircraft. It brings the total number of EI routes from Ireland to North America to 18.

Photo: Aer Lingus.

Speaking of the new routes, Aer Lingus Chief Executive Lynne Embleton said, “With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long-established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic.

“Denver and Minneapolis-St Paul are significant business destinations within the US, and the new Aer Lingus routes facilitate corporate links and connectivity between Europe and North America, through our Dublin Hub. Denver’s position as the ‘Gateway to the Rockies’ and its outdoor appeal, from world-class skiing to hiking, opens up a whole new US experience to leisure travellers from Ireland and Europe.

“This summer has been our biggest yet, with 2.25 million seats to North America and the successful addition of Cleveland, Ohio to our network. We are confident in our growth strategy and look forward to welcoming customers onboard these two new routes next year.’’

Aer Lingus EI-LRB Airbus A321-253NX. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways.

Delta Also Launches DUB-MSP

The International Airlines Group (IAG) member previously served MSP in summer 2019, utilizing a Boeing 757, wet-leased from ASL Airlines. However, EI dropped the route during Covid.

A few hours later, Delta Air Lines (DL) revealed that it, too, will commence flights from MSP to DUB. The five-times weekly seasonal service will begin on May 9, 2024. It will complement DL’s existing services to DUB from Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK).

Featured Image: EI-LRF Aer Lingus Airbus A321neo KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.