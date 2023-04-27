Aer Lingus Expands Summer Network

DALLAS — Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus (EI) will offer three new popular European holiday destinations and a new destination in North America on its summer flight schedule.

The summer travel season is when airlines present new destinations. The Irish airline EI, founded in 1936 and based in Dublin, has officially presented its summer flight schedule, which includes 53 European destinations. Three destinations are new this summer.

From May 2, the airline will fly to the Italian island of Sardinia (OLB) and the Greek island of Kos (KGS). Both destinations are very popular European sunny holiday destinations. From May 27, the airline will also offer flights to the Italian city of Brindisi (BDS). EI has increased its peak summer capacity to Faro and Malaga from both Cork and Dublin.

There is also increased capacity on other popular European routes including, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Perpignan, Izmir, Bordeaux, and Athens from Dublin.

The airline will also offer from May 19 a new North American route to Cleveland (CLE), Ohio. The long-distance network from EI to North America is now expected to include 16 routes in the summer.

Aer Lingus A321neo Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Comments from Aer Lingus

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer of Aer Lingus said, “The inaugural flights to a new destination always create great buzz for customers and employees alike and we’re excited to begin flying to two new Italian destinations and another Greek island in May. As was the case last year we are seeing huge demand for sun travel this summer, particularly in our Mediterranean destinations, with many planning their holiday a little bit earlier than before.”

The airline official added that EI’s largest-ever transatlantic program of 2.25 million seats was proving popular with those eager to travel further afield. “We will also begin flying to Cleveland, Ohio in May (19) as part of the 16 North American destinations we will serve this year so there is lots of look forward to this summer.”

Featured image: Aer Lingus A320 Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways