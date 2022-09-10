Aer Lingus Cancels All Flights from Dublin Airport

DALLAS – Aer Lingus (EI) announced today that all departures from Dublin Airport (DUB) this afternoon to the UK and Europe had been canceled due to IT problems.

The statement comes only hours after reports surfaced that travelers faced long lines as a result of an IT problem that prevented travelers from checking in.

The airline initially stated that the problem was being addressed and that all flights had been canceled. The airline also emphasized that once its systems were operational again, passengers would be contacted about their rights and the carrier’s responsibilities.

Aer Lingus passengers departing from DUB were having trouble checking in earlier on Saturday, according to reports. Social media users started discussing the problem after seeing photos of large lines of people waiting to check bags.

Photo: Dublin Airport

Comments from Aer Lingus

A spokesperson for EI said a “major incident” with a network provider stopped passengers from boarding or checking in.

“Unfortunately, this is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services today. Consequently, all flights originally scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport for European and United Kingdom destinations from 2.00 pm onwards today have had to be cancelled,” the statement said.

“As we are currently unable to communicate directly with customers, we are asking customers booked to travel on those flights not to come to Dublin Airport. We sincerely apologise to all customers impacted by today’s disruption and cancellations.”

“We will advise customers when IT systems are restored and this change option is fully available to our customers.

“As soon as systems are restored our teams will work to re-accommodate those impacted as efficiently as possible and share information regarding customers’ rights and the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004.

“We are working intensively with our system partners and their network partners to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible,” it was added.

Featured image: Aer Lingus Airbus A330-300. Photo Michael Rodeback/Airways