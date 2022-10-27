Aegean Airlines Returns to Birmingham



DALLAS – Greek carrier Aegean Airlines (A3) is to relaunch flights between its Athens (ATH) base and Birmingham Airport (BHX) in spring 2023.

The twice-weekly service will be operated by one of the carriers Airbus A320 family aircraft. It will arrive at BHX at 0945 GMT and depart to ATH at GMT every Tuesday and Friday.

Speaking of the new route, Tom Screen, aviation director for BHX, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Aegean. I’m sure these Athens services will be well subscribed.”

A3 becomes BHX’s seventh Star Alliance member airline. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Rebuilding UK Network

Aegean first launched the route in 2017, with a thrice-weekly link to the Greek capital. The service lasted for several summer seasons before being scrapped. In early 2020, the airline announced it would return to BHX on June 3. However, the coronavirus pandemic meant that the relaunch was postponed.

Aegean is a member of the Star Alliance group and joins six other members already operating from BHX, including – Air India (AI), Brussels Airlines (SN), Lufthansa (LH), SAS (SK), SWISS (LX), and Turkish Airlines (TK).

In September, A3 announced it would launch a twice-weekly service to Bristol Airport (BRS) from March 27, 2023. BHX becomes the airline’s seventh UK destination.

Featured Image: Proudly displaying the airline’s new livery, A320neo SX-NEA. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways