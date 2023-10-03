Aegean Airlines Launches More Winter Routes

DALLAS — Aegean Airlines (A3), the national carrier of Greece, has unveiled its upcoming winter 2023–24 schedule, which includes the continuation of popular summer services and the addition of four new destinations, starting at the end of October.

The airline’s primary focus is on enhancing connectivity between Athens and Southeastern Europe. Additionally, A3 will expand its operations to the Middle East and Egypt by introducing and continuing services to Dubai (DXB), Luxor (LXR), and Sharm El Sheikh (SSH).

P. Stamatis, the Chief Commercial Officer of Aegean Airlines, expressed, “Building upon the successful growth of the past 18 months, we are committed to providing our passengers with new options and travel experiences. We are investing in expanding our network with the addition of new destinations for the winter season.”

In terms of European expansion, A3 will commence flights to Innsbruck (INN) and Chisinau (KIV), further expanding its extensive list of destinations on the continent, which now encompasses nearly 120 cities.

Aegean Airlines owns and operates 60 Airbus A320 family aircraft. Of those, 12 belong to the A321neo variant. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

A Short-haul-only Network

Greece stands out as one of the few countries whose airline industry experiences a high volume of passenger traffic, yet its flag carrier does not offer any long-haul flights. Instead, the 36-year-old airline exclusively operates a fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft, with the longest flight being the recently introduced connection from Athens to Dubai, which takes approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.

For Greek passengers looking to fly transatlantic or to destinations in Asia, their only option is to rely on foreign airlines to reach cities in the United States, Canada, China, or Singapore.

Although A3, the largest Greek airline by total number of passengers carried, by number of destinations served, and by fleet size, has established significant codeshare partnerships with these long-haul foreign carriers, its lack of widebody aircraft severely hampers its ability to expand and operate flights to distant destinations according to its own criteria.

Currently, the only airlines offering transatlantic flights to Athens are American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL), Emirates (EK), and United Airlines (UA), along with Air Canada (AC) and Air Transat (TS). For flights from Asia to Greece, Air China (CA) operates services to Beijing (PEK), while Scoot (TR) offers four weekly flights from Singapore (SIN).

Featured image: Aegean Airlines