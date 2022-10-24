American Airlines, Aviation Institute of Maintenance Partner up

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) and the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) have announced a new collaboration to provide aspiring aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) with a direct career path with AA.

The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both parties guarantees top applicants from AIM’s Chicago campus interviews at AA, provides ongoing engagement with American’s team of aviation maintenance specialists, and gives access to AA’s maintenance facilities.

Eligible students will also be granted financial aid for certification examinations and toolboxes to help them get started in their careers.

Photo: American Airlines

Within AIM’s 21-month program, over 4,000 students are pursuing credentials to become aircraft mechanics. AIM is the largest aircraft maintenance training organization in the US, with 14 FAA-certified aviation maintenance schools around the country.

The collaboration also offers discounted tuition prices and a waived application cost to AA team members interested in becoming aviation maintenance professionals at AIM’s 14 campuses across the US.

From left: Dr. Joel English, AIM Executive Vice President; Evie Garces, American’s Vice President of Line Maintenance; Mark Miner, American’s Vice President of Technical Services; Dr. Kenneth Alexander, AIM Chancellor attended today’s event to announce the new partnership. Photo: American Airlines

Comments from American Airlines, AIM

There is no better place to start an aircraft maintenance technician career than at American,” said Evie Garces, American Airlines Vice President of Line Maintenance who began her career as an American AMT at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Garces added, “Sometimes, all it takes is a path and the realization that there is a place for you if you work hard and want it. At American, we want the best up-and-coming AMTs to join our more than 12,000 aviation maintenance professionals who each day are responsible for the safety of every customer and team member onboard our aircraft. And more than that, we want to help aspiring AMTs by charting a path like the one established through our growing partnership with AIM.”

Photo: American Airlines

“We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with American Airlines and providing a direct pathway to employment for our students,” said Joel English, Executive Vice President for AIM.

“Our goal is to be an agent of personal and professional transition for our students, as well as a solution for the workforce needs of the airlines and aircraft manufacturers. This direct relationship with American Airlines is a significant step forward for us and a great opportunity for our students.”

Featured image: American Airlines