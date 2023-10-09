Airbus Tests A321XLR Cabin Maturity, Passenger Comfort

DALLAS — On Thursday, October 5, the A321XLR successfully completed a demonstration flight with 167 employees acting as passengers. The flight, which lasted six hours and twelve minutes, took off from Toulouse and flew around Europe. This flight was an important step in the verification and validation process for the A321XLR, ensuring that it is fully mature and ready for service in 2024.

During the flight, the passengers were asked to provide feedback on various aspects of the cabin, including visual aspects, temperature, and noise levels. They also tested out different cabin systems such as air conditioning, lighting, galleys, and washrooms.

The experts on board took measurements of acoustic levels and cabin temperature, while crew noise exposure was recorded. The new Airspace cabin elements were also tested for vibrations or resonance during different flight phases.

This flight test is part of the A321XLR’s certification process, which is progressing towards achieving Type Certification and entry into service in 2024.

Airbus’ Longest-range Single-aisle Aircraft

On December 13, 2022, the F-WXLR Airbus A321XLR prototype aircraft departed Toulouse-Blagnac Airport (TLS) in France to perform the longest test flight of the type to date as a part of its long-range twin-jet development program, which was formally unveiled at the 2019 Paris Air Show.

The longest-range single-aisle aircraft from Airbus completed a test flight across Europe for more than 13 hours without stopping for fuel. The flight also evaluated flight control system evolutions, among other parameters.

The A321XLR offers an unprecedented range of up to 4,700nm (8,700 km) for a single-aisle aircraft, with 30% lower fuel consumption per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft, as well as reduced emissions and noise.

The A320neo Family, to which the A321XLR belongs, has received over 9,700 orders from more than 130 customers worldwide. According to Airbus, the A321XLR alone has received over 500 orders from more than 20 customers.

