A321neo Joins United’s Fleet, Makes Inaugural Flight

DALLAS — On November 30, United Airlines (UA) completed the inaugural flight of its new Airbus A321neo, departing from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). This marks the first addition of a new Airbus aircraft to UA’s fleet since 2002.

The A321neo introduces United’s most advanced cabin interior to date, which includes Panasonic’s innovative NEXT inflight entertainment system. Passengers can enjoy a high-quality, customizable experience with features such as a stunning 13-inch 4K screen, curated content options, a detailed flight timeline, a 3D map with destination guides, and onboard food and beverage menus.

United Airlines A321neo cabin. Photo: United Airlines

In addition to the enhanced entertainment system, the new aircraft offers a range of other features. Passengers can enjoy UA’s new domestic first-class seat, which offers wireless charging and increased privacy.

The overhead bins have been enlarged to accommodate every passenger’s roll-aboard bag. High-speed Wi-Fi with streaming capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED lighting designed to create a modern and soothing ambiance are also available onboard.

United Airlines’ new A321neo at PHX. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways

The introduction of the A321neo is just one part of United’s larger growth strategy known as United Next. Under this strategy, UA plans to acquire approximately 800 new narrowbody and widebody aircraft from 2023 to the end of 2032.

Additionally, existing narrowbody aircraft will be retrofitted with UA’s Signature Interior, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience across its fleet.

