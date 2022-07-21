777 Partners Expands Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

FARNBOROUGH – A new order for up to 66 737 MAX aircraft, including a definitive order for 30 of the efficient, high-capacity 737-8-200s, was made today by Boeing and 777 Partners.

The American investment company has placed its fifth order for the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class, quickly expanding its fleet to as many as 134 Boeing 737 MAXs since 2021. The two companies announced the order through a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow.

With more to come, 777 Partners has used the Boeing 737 MAX to launch a number of low-cost carriers globally. Currently, it has stakes in Bonza Airline (AB), an Australian start-up that will begin flying this year, and Flair Airlines (F8), the only independent ultra-low-cost carrier operating in Canada.

The Miami-based private investment company plans to expand operations by improving income potential while lowering carbon emissions, fuel consumption, and operating expenses with the 737-8-200, which can carry more than 200 passengers.

Bonza Boeing 737-8-200. Render: Bonza Airline

Comments from 777 Partners, Boeing

“This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing,” said Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners. “We are excited about the possibilities the MAX aircraft provide our growing group of carriers to facilitate and democratize low-cost travel around the globe while respecting our commitment to sustainable flying.”

“777 Partners is leveraging the cost efficiencies of the 737-8 and 737-8-200 for its diverse network of airlines, while also providing an excellent passenger experience and meeting sustainability goals,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “777 Partners has had tremendous success establishing new carriers worldwide with the 737-8, and the 737-8-200 will allow for continued growth as an even more efficient addition to its portfolio.”

Featured image: C-FLKI, Flair Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways