Boeing 737 MAX Returns to China

DALLAS – A Boeing 737 MAX has flown in Chinese airspace for the first time in almost four years. The flight by MIAT Mongolian Airlines (OM) from Ulaanbaatar’s Chinggis Khaan International Airport (UBN) landed in Guangzhou (CAN) on the morning of October 10.

China remains the only commercial market, aside from Russia, not to allow the 737 variant to re-enter service. Air China (CA), China Eastern (MU) and China Southern Airlines (CZ) all have outstanding orders for the type.

Troubled Service Re-Entry

In September, China’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) met with Boeing executives in Beijing as part of an ongoing effort to allow the 737 MAX to return to full service in the country’s airspace. However, Boeing boss David Calhoun said airframes destined for Chinese carriers could be re-marketed to other airlines.

Air China has 16 737-8s in service before the global grounding. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Boeing revealed in July that it had around 290 undelivered 737 MAX airframes at the time, approximately half of which were bound for Chinese customers.

MIAT’s MAX

The 737-8, EI-MNG (MSN. 43795), joined the OM fleet in January 2019 as part of an order for four of the type. After being grounded since 2019, it re-entered service in September this year.

EI-MNG prior to delivery from Boeing. Photo: Boeing

According to flight-tracking data, flight OM235 departed UBN at 04:40 local time. It then flew southeast over Mainland China before touching down at CAN at 08:18 local time.

Featured Image: The beleaguered Boeing jet has been absent from Chinese airspace for almost four years. Photo: Max Langley/Airways.