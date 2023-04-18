Latest 737 MAX Production Issue to Delay Summer Deliveries

DALLAS — The latest 737 MAX production quality issue, according to Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, will cause a delivery delay of 45 to 50 MAX aircraft that airlines had anticipated receiving in time for the summer travel season.

Speaking about the latest MAX setback at Boeing’s annual general meeting, which was streamed virtually, Calhoun said that the delivery delay took out “approximately 9,000 seats” from the company’s customers’ summer schedules.

Although Calhoun predicted that supply chain issues would continue to slow production over the next two years, the CEO maintained that Boeing’s prediction that production could ramp up to a full recovery beyond that timeframe was accurate.

N57004 Boeing Company (Blue Air) Boeing 737-8 MAX Unpainted KPDX PDX | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Latest MAX Production Quality Issue

The Seattle Times reported that on 737 MAX aircraft built as far back as 2019, fittings that attach the vertical fin to the fuselage didn’t conform to specifications.

Aerospace reporter Dominic Gates reported that when Wichita, Kansas-based supplier Spirit AeroSystems informed Boeing that one subcontractor supplying the heavy metal fittings that attach the vertical fin to the fuselage had used “a non-standard manufacturing process” that didn’t comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations (FAA), Boeing became aware of this new issue.

The issue, according to Calhoun, is at the core of the summer delivery delays. Two of the eight points where the vertical fin is attached to the fuselage are involved. Except for the Boeing 737-9, all MAX models are affected.

Notwithstanding, Calhoun assured that Boeing had put into motion rework plans within a week of finding out about the issue, knowing which aircraft were affected. The CEO added that Boeing was not modifying the supplier master schedule, including any anticipated rate increases or its long-term guidance for 2025-2026.

Amid investor fears due to the latest MAX quality problem, Calhoun stressed that, while supply chain issues would slow production over the next two years, the output would ramp up to meet Boeing’s projection thereafter.

For now, it remains to be seen which airlines will not receive their MAX on time this summer.

Featured image: ACA B38M at YVR | Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways