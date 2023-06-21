2023 Paris Air Show: Day 2 Recap

PARIS — On the first day of the 2023 Paris Air Show, Airbus dominated with a record-breaking 500-aircraft deal with IndiGo (6E). On the second day, Boeing, Embraer, and ATR secured their first orders at PAS2023, making it a busy second day at Le Bourget.

Here’s today recap:

We’ll start with Airbus, which secured more orders today, with Qantas (QF) ordering an additional nine Airbus A220s, adding to the 20 ordered last year. The airline plans to deploy the narrowbody aircraft primarily on domestic routes, replacing its older Boeing 717s.

Then came Philippine Airlines (PR), which firmed up its order for nine Airbus A350-1000s to expand its route network to Europe and North America. Air India also firmed up its deal with Airbus, ordering a total of 250 aircraft, including A320neos, A321neos, A350-900s, and A350-1000s.

Meanwhile, the Angolan flag carrier, TAAG Angola Airlines (DT), confirmed that it would lease seven A220s, in addition to the six signed for at last year’s Farnborough Air Show, to fly on regional routes.

In other news, ATR secured 29 firm orders for its 72-600 turboprop aircraft, including six from Mandarin Airlines (AE) in Taiwan, three from Azul Linhas Aéreas (AD), 11 from undisclosed customers, and two from Berjaya Air (J8) featuring an all-business class configuration.

The French manufacturer also received three orders for the smaller 42-600 from undisclosed customers.

Air India (AI) finalized its 250-aircraft agreement with Airbus. The national airline of India initially signed a letter of intent earlier this year and has now confirmed the specifics of the deal. They have chosen to acquire 140 Airbus A320neos, 70 A321neos, six A350-900s, and 34 A350-1000s.

The Indian airline expects the first A350-900 to be delivered before the end of 2023.

Embraer secured orders for 33 aircraft, showing that it does not want to be outdone. Florida-based lessor Azorra made an order for 15 E195-E2s, while Binter Canarias opted for six aircraft.

Embraer also received an order from American Airlines (AA) for seven E175 aircraft, which will ultimately be deployed at the carrier’s regional subsidiary, Envoy Air.

Boeing received orders from China Airlines (CI) for eight Boeing 787-9s and from Air Algérie (AH) for eight 737-9s and two 737 BCFs. The Boeing 737-9’s longer range will allow AH to fly new routes in Europe.

Further, aircraft lessor Avolon ordered 40 Boeing 737-8s. Below is a Boeing-centered recap.

In other news, Widerøe Zero (WH), a subsidiary of the Norwegian regional carrier, Widerøe, signed a letter of intent to purchase 50 EVE eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

And finally, Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris (Y4) announced an order for 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft today. The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines, introducing a more fuel-efficient and affordable option for airlines to order.

Day 2 of PAS2023 saw new orders from various manufacturers and airlines and the finalization of existing ones. What do you expect for tomorrow? Be sure to share your comments on our social media channels.

Featured image: Airways team at PAS2023