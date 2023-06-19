2023 Paris Air Show: Day 1 Recap

DALLAS – Day 1 of the 2023 Paris Air Show was a historic one. The big news of the first day didn’t break until late afternoon.

IndiGo’s (6E) firm order for 500 Airbus A320neo family aircraft was the single largest commercial deal in aviation history in terms of units.

We’ll see if Turkish Airlines (TK) surpasses 6E’s record firm order. Here’s a recap of today’s major events at PAS2023.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Day 1 Aircraft Orders

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo (6E) made the announcement of its purchase of 500 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, marking the largest-ever order in Airbus history since its inception in 1970 and three times as many aircraft net orders Airbus managed to get during the pandemic.

What does the 6E order mean for the Indian aviation industry? Read Airways‘ Adrian Nowakowsi’s take below.

TAAG Angola Airlines also announced a new long-term lease agreement with Aviation Capital Group for four new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier Flynas firmed up an order with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family aircraft.

Air Mauritius confirmed a firm order for three additional Airbus A350 aircraft, the first order at the Paris Air Show since its opening this morning.

MAX Flight Deck

But what about Boing? We have one of the most special seats in commercial aviation. Take a look inside the experimental Boeing 777-9, N779XW, with Boeing’s latest version of one of the most iconic cockpits ever from the Boeing 737-10 at the Paris Air Show.

Embraer Profit Hunter

On day zero of PAS2023, we already checked the beautiful E195-E2 from Embraer. The Brazilian manufacturer showed the largest aircraft in its fleet, featuring the special Tech Lion livery.

Stay tuned to Airways/pas2023 for the latest updates on the 2023 Paris Air Show.

Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways