Boeing Delivers 100th 737-800BCF to AerCap

DALLAS – Boeing has delivered its 100th 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) to the world’s biggest aircraft lessor AerCap.

AerCap also holds the honour of receiving the first 737-800BCF back in 2016. Today the company is the largest operator of the type, with 65 firm orders and nine options. Indeed, the -800BCF has orders for over 250 airframes from over 20 customers.

The aircraft has now been leased to GOL Linhas Aéreas and its logistics business ‘GOLLOG.’ The carrier will operate the aeroplane for a Latin American e-commerce company.

Boeing has received orders for over 250 Boeing 737-800BCFs. Photo: STAECO.

“Significant Milestone”

Speaking of the milestone, AerCap Cargo boss Rich Greener said, “We are delighted to be a part of this significant milestone with our partners at Boeing. Since launching the 737-800BCF program with Boeing in 2016, the e-commerce market has grown at a phenomenal rate with increased demand from e-commerce retail businesses.”

“Thanks to its versatility and reliability, the 737-800BCF is becoming the workhorse for express air cargo and e-commerce networks.”

Conversion Line Expansion

The 100th aircraft was converted at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co (BSAS), where the BCF conversion line is located. A second line has now been opened at the site which is undertaken by Boeing and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co.Ltd. (STAECO). In total, five global sites across three countries have 737-800BCF conversion capacity.

Boeing now has five conversion lines for the 737 ‘Boeing Converted Freighter.’ Photo: Boeing.

“We are honoured to celebrate this milestone with AerCap Cargo, a customer that has been an integral part of the 737-800BCF program’s success since program launch,” said Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Modifications, Engineering & Specialty Products business Kate Schaefer.

“Across five continents, our customers’ 737-800BCF utilization hours are far surpassing those of the previous generation fleet. It’s a testament to the important role these freighters play in unlocking market opportunities for our air cargo operators and their customers.”

Featured Image: The 100th -800BCF will be operated by GOLLOG for Mercado Livre. Photo: Boeing.