World’s First Advanced Air Mobility Vertiport Debuts

DALLAS – Supernal and Urban-Air Port launch Air-One, a proprietary deployable operations hub for manned and unmanned vehicles and the first functioning multi-modal infrastructure hub capable of supporting electric air transport.

The vertiport is now open to the public in Coventry, UK, and will be redeployed in various cities across the world later this year to showcase future Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) passenger experiences and operations firsthand.

Video Courtesy: Supernal

Air-One

The 17,000-square-foot radial Air-One was built in 11 weeks and features a passenger lounge, café, retail pop-up, cargo logistics hub, electric and hydrogen-air vehicle hangar, security screening, and command and control center.

The zones are supported by a proprietary 56-foot circular final approach and takeoff (FATO) platform that rises 19 feet in the air – employing a compact, cutting-edge, synchronized link-lift system – to permit future electric air vehicle takeoffs and landings.

The activation also showcases Supernal’s original concept eVTOL vehicle, S-A1, on exhibit in the vehicle hangar, live drone demonstrations from the FATO, and numerous new electric vehicles attached to EV chargers on the vertiport’s exterior, which are powered by off-grid hydrogen fuel cells.

The activation, which is located .2 miles from the main Coventry train and bus stations, demonstrates how the compact, prefabricated Air-One can enable seamless multi-modal travel, including AAM.

S-A1 concept air vehicle. Render: Supernal

Comments from Supernal

“The Air-One activation is an important step for the Advanced Air Mobility industry and demonstrates how eVTOLs can easily integrate with existing transportation networks to address local needs,” said Mike Whitaker, chief commercial officer, Supernal, a US-based mobility service provider.

Whitaker added, “The reality is no single mode of transportation – current or future – can solve cities’ traffic and congestion challenges. Supernal is working with partners like Urban-Air Port to design infrastructure that brings multiple modes of transportation together under one ‘roof’ and enable AAM to reach its full potential.”

Air-One departure area Supernal S-A1 concept air vehicle

Comments from Urban-Air Port

“The opening of Air-One is a momentous occasion – the starting gun for a new age of transport, an age of zero-emission, low-congestion travel between and within cities that will make people healthier, happier, and more connected than ever before,” said Ricky Sandhu, founder and executive chairman, Urban-Air Port.

The company develops, sells, and operates ground, air, and digital infrastructure for new forms of sustainable urban air transport such as air taxis and autonomous delivery drones

Sandhu added, “The Coventry demonstration – delivered in partnership with Supernal – will showcase the future of how people will travel, seamlessly integrating with other modes of transport to create a greener, more connected future. I am extremely proud to have like-minded, industry leaders like Supernal as partners on our journey to building this industry from the ground up – paving the way for us all.”

Featured image: Air-One. Urban-Air Port.