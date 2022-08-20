Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Suspends Flights to Moscow

DALLAS – Flights to Moscow have been put on hold by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W) until further notice, the airline announced.

Earlier this month, the airline announced starting daily flights to the Russian capital on October 3 for as little as Dh359. However, due to supply difficulties in the sector, W5 has decided to postpone its plans. The airline has stated that it will provide customers who have purchased tickets with cash refunds and other options.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates services to 34 destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Wizz Air HA-LYZ Airbus A320. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Comments from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low fare national airline of the UAE, regrets to inform its customers that the airline has had to defer the start date of its flight operations from Abu Dhabi to Moscow until further notice due to industry supply chain limitations,” the airline said in a statement.

“Passengers with reservations on these flights will be contacted via email and presented their options to obtain refunds in the original method of payment or 120 percent of the ticket fare in WIZZ credit to be utilised for WIZZ flights and services, all possible directly via their customer accounts on wizzair.com,” the airline added.

Featured image: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Airbus 321Neo A6-WZD – Photo: Wizz Air Press