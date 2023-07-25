WestJet Releases Winter Schedule, Increases Presence at St. John’s

DALLAS – Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet (WS) announced its 2023/24 winter schedule, adding on routes to St. John’s (YYT) with year-round flights from Calgary (YYC). The airline also scheduled seasonal flights to Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA), providing customers with a gateway for warmer climates and vacations. A special ceremony was held at St. John’s due to WS’s increased commitment to the airport, which the mayor and premier of Newfoundland and Labrador attended.

WS and its subsidiary, Sunwing Airlines (WG), have focused on increasing international medium-haul flights from Canada to destinations in the south, including Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America, during the upcoming winter to respond to leisure travel demands. WG alone operates over 25 direct flights between Canada and Central America, with their capacity increasing by 15% since the previous winter. Many of these destinations include cities in Eastern Canada, such as St. John’s.

Additionally, providing easier access to western and central Canadian destinations gives passengers more travel opportunities worldwide with a more efficient way of travel. Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver are all gateways to countries across the Atlantic and Pacific, meaning that a higher presence of flights in the region gives customers a greater incentive to utilize air travel.

C-GAMQ WestJet Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.

Remarks from WS Staff and Partners

WS Vice-President of External Affairs said, “WS’s ambitious growth plan is rooted in expanding options for our guests to seamlessly and affordably connect between Eastern and Western Canada and travel south to the warm weather destinations they love. We have proudly invested in Newfoundland and Labrador for over two decades and we are delighted to be here today alongside our valued partners to share this news and reaffirm our commitment to the region and our valued guests and partners.”

“We are delighted that WS’s non-stop route to Calgary is now flying year-round,” Dennis Hogan, CEO of St. John’s Intl. Airport Authority stated. “There are deep economic and cultural ties between Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta which will be further strengthened by this announcement. This expansion of service is also a commitment from WS’s that St. John’s is a market in their overall growth strategy, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Dr Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, emphasizes that “the establishment of a direct route between St. John’s and Calgary is welcome news for our government. This connectivity will aid business and trade and will benefit the travel and tourism industry, as well. I look forward to a continued partnership with WS and thank them and the St. John’s International Airport Authority for this achievement.”

As WS increases their presence in eastern Canada, it will increase the competition between other Canadian airlines, including Air Canada (AC), the nation’s flag carrier. WS is confident that their new scheduled flights will provide access that few airlines give, granting them an advantage over other carriers.

Featured image: C-FWSF WestJet Boeing 737-700 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways