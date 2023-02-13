WestJet Announces Further Expansion for Western Canada

DALLAS – Canada’s second-largest carrier WestJet (WS), has announced expansion plans from its Calgary (YYC) and Edmonton (YEG) bases to various domestic and US destinations from April. The move is part of the airline’s new strategy to focus on Western Canada.

Twenty new routes, operated by WS and its regional subsidiary WestJet Encore (WR), will be launched from the cities, increasing capacity from YYC by almost 30% and YEG by nearly 50%, compared to 2022 levels. Additional services will also be added from Vancouver (YVR), up 10% from last year.

The expansion at YEG is the largest in the carrier’s history. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.

Increasing Connectivity

In a press release, the airline said, “Today’s announcement underpins WestJet’s strategic ambitions to grow its presence across Western Canada and further strengthens Canada’s east-to-west connectivity.”

From YYC, new and additional nonstop services will link Atlanta (ATL), Austin (AUS), Chicago (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Minneapolis (MSP), Nashville (BNA), Seattle (SEA) and Washington (IAD).

At YEG, London (YXU), Moncton (YQM) and Charlottetown (YVG) will be added. Meanwhile, flights to Ottawa (YOW), Montreal (YUL), Nanaimo (YCD) and Penticton (YYF) will also resume.

All of the new flights will launch between April 30 and June 30.

WestJet Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 (C-FIWE). Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

WestJet Comments

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said, “We are thrilled to be expanding our network and giving our guests substantial opportunity to explore the US and Canada from coast to coast this summer.

“From increased domestic options to expanded regional and transborder connectivity throughout western Canada, our summer schedule demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fulfilling the diverse needs of Canadian travellers.”

Featured Image: WestJet Boeing 737-8 (C-GAMQ). Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.