Vistara’s New Mumbai-Paris Nonstop Flights

DALLAS — Vistara (UK), India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines (SQ), has inaugurated nonstop flights between Mumbai and Paris. The flights operate on the carrier’s 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft five times weekly.

The inaugural flight departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai on March 28, 2024, and arrived at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) on the same day. With this new route, Vistara connects Paris to two Indian airports, Delhi and Mumbai. This is Vistara’s sixth long-haul direct route between India and Europe.

The flight schedule for the Mumbai-Paris route is as follows:

Flight No.: UK 023

Days of Operation: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays

Departure from Mumbai: 13:20 hrs

Arrival in Paris: 19:30 hrs

The flight schedule for the Paris-Mumbai route is as follows:

Flight No.: UK 024

Days of Operation: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays

Departure from Paris: 21:30 hrs

Arrival in Mumbai: 09:50 hrs (+1).

Vistara’s expansion of international connectivity from Mumbai aims to meet customers’ increasing preference for flying the carrier for seamless travel between India and France. Given the burgeoning cooperation across sectors such as trade, investment, science, technology, and academia, the airline seeks to aid the growing traffic between the two countries.

Vistara VT-TSH Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Vistara’s Other International Connectivity from Mumbai

In addition to the new Mumbai-Paris route, the Indian carrier also offers flights between Mumbai and other international destinations. The airline connects Mumbai to 14 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Male, Mauritius, Muscat, and Singapore.

The airline increased the flight frequency between Mumbai and London Heathrow from four times a week to daily flights starting from March 1, 2024. Additionally, the carrier introduced a second daily flight between Mumbai and Singapore from February 1, 2024, using its A321neo aircraft.

Vistara’s expansion of long-haul connectivity from Mumbai to Paris adds to its existing flights to Frankfurt and London. Frankfurt is another significant European destination for the airline, serving as a critical gateway to Germany and a global hub of finance, commerce, and trade.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng has stated that Frankfurt is a significant addition to its route network and strengthens its presence in Europe. the airline’s route network also allows passengers to travel via Frankfurt to the rest of Germany and the EU, subject to existing regulations around transit traffic.

Featured image: Vistara VT-TSN Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo Daniel Gorun/Airways