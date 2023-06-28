A Visit to STARLUX’s Galactic Lounge in Taipei

DALLAS — Taiwanese carrier STARLUX (JX) has been in operation since 2018 with its first flight back in 2020. Over the years, it’s been fostering premium customer experience in the air and on the ground.

The airline launched its very own lounge at Taipei Taoyuan Airport (TPE). Today we drop by STARLUX’s Galactic lounge and get a brief glimpse into what it has to offer.

Situated in the mid junction of Taoyuan airport, on level four, it’s one among many neighboring lounges present, all in approximately equal dimensions, an image of the lounge map at TPE gives you a better picture. It does feel like there’s a lack of space elsewhere at the airport leaving this the only area with multiple airline lounges stacked next to each other.

The Galactic Lounge Experience

Walking down the lounge lobby, you won’t miss the Galactic lounge – the entrance is quite grand. On entering, at the reception, you have a dedicated lounge assistant personnel greet you and take you to an available seat – personalized from the very beginning.

Having asked about the shower facility upon entering, they insisted to get me comfortable at a dedicated table and then look at getting the shower amenities to me – tiny things that get you relaxed.

The lounge has a darker background with a mellow yellow theme in lighting and color, and it resembles the airline’s colors to keep consistency. You’ll soon realize the lounge itself is rather small – almost a square, but it seems to be the case with neighbors too.

From the looks of it, the lounge can possibly accommodate under 50 guests at any given time. It’s plush, and neat with grey carpeting. A magazine/newspaper stand along with a large TV playing sport is at the far side.

An attendant soon came over with the A-la-carte menu and prepares to take your order. I got myself the STARLUX speciality Ramen – the broth and flavor at perfection.

The near side hosts the buffet area. There is a cold salad bar with some snacks, followed by the outer ring of hot food offerings ranging from dumplings, and laksa to a mini fridge with lip-smacking dessert. There’s an ample amount of warm meal options and this is independent of the day a la carte menu. And indeed, the food was great.

The lounge does not have its very own shower facility but gives you all the amenities for one. The shower is located outside and is common to all lounges.

For an airline that’s yet in its early stages and fast making its way within the premium segment, it’s an absolutely great start to just having a very own lounge and not outsourcing it to other players. The lounge is accessible for JX Business and First customers.

As the carrier continues to grow and increase capacity in the coming years, a larger area is a sure necessity.

Featured image and all images: Author