Vietnam Airlines to Implement Airbus’ Predictive Maintenance Solution

DALLAS — Vietnam Airlines (VN) has signed a long-term agreement with Airbus to adopt the Skywise Predictive Maintenance (SPM) digital solution. The agreement covers up to 65 Airbus A321ceo and A321neo aircraft.

Airbus says that by leveraging the aircraft data obtained from the new onboard flight operations and maintenance exchanger, the digital solution provides predictive recommendations to remove unplanned events, ease operational uncertainties, and reduce the costs of unscheduled maintenance.

More Sustainable Operations

Additionally, SPM improves spare parts management and inventory optimization and helps the carrier reduce its CO2 emissions by avoiding unnecessary fuel consumption caused by maintenance defects. Thus, it contributes to more sustainable operations.

The new agreement further extends VN’s utilization of the Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) solution. SHM supports the carrier’s maintenance and engineering teams by enabling real-time aircraft event management and troubleshooting.

This helps the carrier identify, prioritize, analyze, and handle in-service events, enabling quicker decision-making and minimizing aircraft-on-ground risks.

Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321neo. Photo: Airbus

Executive Perspective

“Vietnam Airlines is dedicated to safety, sustainability, and efficiency, and our collaboration with Airbus through Skywise represents a significant stride towards these goals,” said Nguyen Chien Thang, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines. “By harnessing digital solutions like Skywise, we are confident in our ability to further reduce our environmental impact while delivering an exceptional travel experience for our passengers.”

“The implementation of the Skywise Predictive Maintenance solution will enable the airline to reduce costs, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to global efforts to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint,” added Anand Stanely, President of Airbus Asia-Pacific.

Airbus’ Skywise digital solution consists of multiple modules, encompassing reliability, predictive maintenance, and health monitoring. It equips operators with solutions to address their technical operational challenges and foster a more sustainable way to operate and maintain aircraft.

Featured image: A321neo Vietnam Airlines. Photo: Airbus