Vienna Cargo Day: The Future of the Air Cargo Industry

DALLAS — Vienna International Airport (VIE) recently hosted the inaugural Vienna Cargo Day, a gathering that brought together over 400 international air cargo industry representatives at the vibrant AirportCity.

The three-day event served as a platform for experts to exchange insights and trends on crucial topics such as sustainability, digitalization, and the utilization of hydrogen in the air cargo industry. Steven Polmans, the President of TIACA, opened the Vienna Cargo Day, emphasizing the significance of such events in making the industry more attractive.

One of the highlights of the event was the opportunity for attendees to visit VIE’s state-of-the-art pharmaceutical handling facilities. The airport’s strategic geographical location positions it as an ideal cargo hub for Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, with plans to strengthen connections to North and South America in the future.

Vienna AirportCity, with its sustainable real estate development and innovative technologies, played a vital role in making the location a significant player in Austria’s sustainable building sector. Offering more than just an airport, the proximity of AirportCity to Vienna’s city center, combined with office spaces and cargo facilities, lends itself to a thriving urban infrastructure.

Photo: Viena Airport

Representatives in Attendance

Michael Zach, the Vice President of Sales, Finance & Cargo, Ground Handling & Cargo Operations at Vienna Airport, highlighted the importance of the cargo location in Vienna in providing high-quality cargo services while fostering valuable synergies and competencies among stakeholders. The event showcased the necessity for intensive exchange and collaboration to advance the location as a whole.

Key figures such as TIACA President Steven Polmans, Michael Zach, Vice President Sales, Finance & Cargo, Ground Handling & Cargo Operations at Vienna Airport, Wolfgang Scheibenpflug, Senior Vice President Real Estate & Landside Management at Vienna Airport, and Peter Reulbach, Senior Manager Cargo Business Development and Cargo Community Manager at Vienna Airport, provided valuable insights into current and future developments in cargo handling, the cargo community, and the future of AirportCity.

Representatives from prominent companies including Lufthansa Cargo (LH), Kühne + Nagel, DHL Global Forwarding, Swissport Cargo Services Austria, and many others, as well as scientists, actively participated in the discussions, underscoring the importance of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of the air cargo industry.

Featured image: Vienna International Airport