United Airlines Launches Three New Routes in Q2 2024
United Airlines Boeing 787-9 N24974. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways

DALLAS — United Airlines (UA) has launched three new routes worldwide, as seen in its press release.

Beginning on 24 October, Marrakesh (RAK) can be reached from New York Newark Airport (EWR). Currently, booking is unavailable, as the flight is set to government approval with Houston (IAH) to Medellin (MDE).

These flights will be available from October 27. Flights from Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) to Cebu (CEB) can be booked on UA’s website and application, with the first flight set for July 31. Furthermore, UA is expanding the frequency with four more flights weekly from Los Angeles (LAX) to Shanghai (PVG).

author
Published aviation photographer and travel lover from Hungary. Specialized in route network and sustainability. Furthermore, I am a website developer and UI/UX designer.

