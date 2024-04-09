United Airlines Delays Launch of New International Routes

DALLAS — United Airlines (UA) has delayed plans to launch two new international routes due to an ongoing audit by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following a series of safety incidents.

The FAA increased its oversight of UA following multiple safety incidents in the last few months.

United Airlines N78438 Boeing 737-900(ER). Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

United’s Network Impacted

Newark (EWR) to Faro (FAO): This highly anticipated transatlantic route from United’s Newark hub to FAO, Portugal, was scheduled to launch in late May. However, the audit has forced a complete cancellation for the 2024 summer season. UA says they plan to offer the service in the summer of 2025, but flights are unavailable for booking.

Tokyo (NRT) to Cebu (CEB): The planned daily flight between NRT and CEB has also been delayed. Originally scheduled to begin on July 31, the route will launch on October 27, 2024.

United Airlines Boeing 787-9 N24974. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways

Winter Routes Unaffected

United assured customers that new international services planned for this winter, such as flights to Medellin (MDE), Colombia, and Marrakech (RAK), Morocco, from late October, will operate as scheduled.

Additionally, the carrier clarified that recent adjustments to its domestic network from Hartford (BDL), Boise (BOI), and Key West (EYW) are unrelated to the FAA audit and are part of routine operational changes.

“We’ve delayed the start of our new routes between Tokyo and Cebu, Philippines, and between Newark and Faro, Portugal. Impacted customers can receive full refunds or we will rebook their travel on one of our partner airlines without a fee,” a United Spokesperson told Skift.

United Airlines’ new A321neo at PHX. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways

Reason for the Audit

While mechanical issues and maintenance mishaps are not uncommon in aviation, the frequency of the recent UA incidents within a short timeframe raised concerns for the FAA.

FAA chief Mike Whitaker stated in a March interview with NBC News, “We’re going to look at each one of the incidents and see if we see a pattern.”

These incidents included:

An external panel falling off a Boeing 737-800 landing in Medford, Oregon.

A United Boeing 737-900ER departing Houston made an emergency landing due to an engine emitting flames.

A separate incident in Houston involved a Boeing 737 MAX slid off the runway.

A Boeing 777 lost a wheel during takeoff from San Francisco.

United Airlines N668UA Boeing 767-322(ER). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

United’s Response

United CEO Scott Kirby addressed the issue in a letter to customers last month, stating safety as the carrier’s top priority. He outlined plans to enhance safety training, including an additional training day for pilots and a centralized curriculum for maintenance technicians.

“Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety. While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus,” said United CEO Scott Kirby.

Feature Image: N13014 United Airlines Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways