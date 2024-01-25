United Airlines Unveils 100+ New Summer Routes

DALLAS — United Airlines (UA), the largest carrier in the United States, has announced more than 100 new flights from US cities and Canada. The airline saw in its research during the pandemic that customers wanted to go on scenic trips, like national parks and mountain towns, a trend the airline expects to continue to see this summer.

“We know people want to get outdoors this summer, and United is making it easier than ever to get to fun destinations across North America,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Alliances. “From adding non-stop service to places previously only reachable through multiple connections to leveraging our relationships with airline partners like Air Canada [AC], we’re giving customers lots of options to unlock new experiences.”

In the summer of 2024, UA will serve nine cities in Canada, with an average of more than 150 flights daily. Starting on May 23, UA will fly its mainline aircraft on flights from New York (EWR) to Montreal (YUL) and Halifax (YHZ) starting in August. UA is also increasing daily flights from one to two during the peak season to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN).

United Airlines Boeing 787-10 N12003. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

United’s Denver Operations

Denver’s (DEN) largest airline will offer over 500 daily departures this summer, with over 100 routes on mainline aircraft, the most in over 20 years.

With over 40 new summer flights, DEN will continue to serve as a major gateway to national parks and new Canadian destinations. Additional daily nonstop flights will be available to mountain town locations like Vail (EGE), Sun Valley (SUN), and Kalispell/Glacier (FCA). BZN will see five daily nonstop flights starting in mid-May. Winnipeg (YWG) will resume nonstop year-round service on May 23, and United will fly larger planes more frequently between Edmonton and DEN.

The carrier will launch its most daily flights to Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) this summer, with an average of 10 flights, departing from Washington, D.C. (IAD), and starting seasonal service from May 2 to Vancouver (YVR) with the Boeing 737-8. Additional new flights will be added from IAD to Phoenix (PHX), Kansas City (MCI), San Antonio (SAT), and New Orleans (NEW).

Furthermore, nonstop operation between Houston (IAH) and Ontario (ONT), California, will return in May 2024, for the first time since 2022. This summer, UA expects to fly 100 flights from IAH using two cabin layout aircraft. This summer, United will add more than 40 new flights from IAH to famous East Coast destinations such as Tampa (TPA), Boston (BOS), Charleston (CHS), and Miami (MIA).

N37536 United Airlines Boeing 737-9 KBOS/BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Further Service Announcements

The airline is also expanding its services from Chicago (ORD), offering over 500 daily nonstop flights, including 20 new ones, and resuming service to two Canadian cities. The airline will resume nonstop service to YWG, Quebec City, Toronto, and YUL.

Additional daily flights will be added to BZN, Aspen (ASE), Colorado (COS), and cities like San Jose (SJO), EWR, and Panama City, Florida (ECP). The airline is also introducing more Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will offer nonstop routes to San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), and Portland (PDX). The A321neo currently operates between O’Hare and various cities.

Finally, for California-based travelers, UA is starting ten new routes out of Los Angeles (LAX) to Hawaiian destinations, including Honolulu (HNL) and Kauai (LIH), in addition to Baltimore (BWI) and Boise (BOI). From San Francisco (SFO), flyers can enjoy daily flights to Calgary (YYC) and HNL.

Featured image: United Airlines N27964, Boeing 787-9. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways