MIAMI – Luxembourg-based aircraft maintenance company Vallair has announced the addition of a new facility, to be built at the company’s Châteauroux airport complex, in France’s Loire Valley.

According to a company press release, Vallair signed a Letter of Intent (LoI), which will give it “a ten-year lease for a state-of-the-art full-service aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and cargo conversion hangar adjacent to its existing aerostructures repair and logistics facility in Châteauroux, France.”

The new hangar will create 200 jobs in the area, both for Vallair and its contractors.

Project Scheduled to be Completed by Summer 2021

“With a footprint of 8,500m² the facility will be able to accommodate four A321 size aircraft, or a combination of A330s and A321s. Although completion is anticipated by Summer 2021, Vallair will continue to support this project with a forecasted €5m investment in the coming months,” the portal stated.

Vallair CEO Gregoire Lebigot said the move was “an important step” for growth blueprint, and showed the company’s preparedness for demand increase.

“This new facility will be a natural extension of Vallair’s existing operations in Montpellier and Châteauroux providing maintenance, lease transfers, modifications, reconfigurations, aircraft parking and storage as well as repairs of aerostructure and composite elements.”

The company will be establishing its own dedicated passenger-to-freighter conversion unit to be prepared for the surge in demand expected from the fourth quarter. “Vallair currently has seven aircraft scheduled for such work in Châteauroux, with another five expected over the coming weeks. This will be our initial order book,” Lebigot said.

