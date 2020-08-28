MIAMI – The Board of Directors at Aeroflot (SU) has re-elected Evgeny Ditrich, Russian Minister of Transport, as Chairman.

Additionally, the national carrier of Russia has announced the status of its Board members. The confirmed appointments come after the Board held a meeting on August 26 with absentee voting.

Previously, the Annual shareholders General Meeting had elected new members who took their duties on July 28.

Minister Evgeny Dietrich has been Member of Aeroflot’s Board of Directors since 2018.

Photo: Federal Road Agency of Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.

Aeroflot Board Members

Apart from Ditrich, Yaroslav Kuzminov, Roman Pakhomov and Igor Kamenskoy will become members of the Board. Pakhomov will head the Audit Committee while Kamenskoy will oversee the Personnel and Remuneration and Strategy Committees.

Currently, Kuzminov fulfills the duties as the Rector of the National Research University-Higher School of Economics.

Pakhomov is currently CEO of Avia Capital Services and Kamenskoy is Managing Director at Renaissance Broker.

A350-900. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

Aeroflot 2028 Strategy

For 2028, the LS Group set a major strategy as it expects significant growth over the next eight years. Thus, one of the new Board’s key tasks is to achieve an increment in passenger traffic up to 130 million per year.

The airline also set the goal to reduce in economy-class fares by 30%. With this in mind, the low-cost carrier Pobeda (PBD) would be further developed.