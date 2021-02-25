Southwest Airlines Announces Service to Two New Destinations

MIAMI – Southwest Airlines (WN) today unveiled schedules for two previously announced additions to its route map – Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and Bozeman, Mont., beginning in May.

The move is an example of how US carriers have become creative during this pandemic, adding beach and mountain destinations where social distancing is a bit easier.

On May 6, WN will add its 11th Florida destination when it begins once-daily roundtrips to Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Dallas Love Field and three daily flights to Nashville, Tenn. Chicago’s Midway Airport is added on June 6 with one daily round trip.

On May 27, the carrier is launching its first service to Montana with two daily round-trip flights between Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport and both Las Vegas and Denver, with four daily flights commencing June 6 to the latter focus city.

“We’re adding another destination in the West, our first in Montana, and bringing additional access to the beaches of Northwest Florida just as winter-weary families begin to dream of warm summer escapes in wide-open places,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “Our arrival in these communities with daily service also ushers a new flexibility and everyday affordability for local travelers flying Southwest for fun, family, or work.”

Southwest Airlines N918WN Boeing 737-7H4. Photo: Michale Rodeback/Airways

Growing Route Map

Southwest Airlines is in the midst of a growth spurt brought on by changing travel patterns during the pandemic. In 2020, the airline added new service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo.

The airline began service to both Chicago (O’Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14. The carrier will begin service to both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; and Fresno, Calif. on April 25.

Featured image: Southwest Airlines N941WN Boeing 737-7H4. Michael Rodeback/Airways

