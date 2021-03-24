LONDON – Ryanair (FR) has announced 26 new routes from the United Kingdom. Ryanair Group CEO, Michael O’Leary also answered questions from journalists.

In all, FR is hopeful in a strong Summer season both from the UK and the rest of Europe. The airline will also return to Belfast City Airport (BHD), according to the press conference hosted by the Group and its CEO.

New routes from Belfast City Airport (BHD).

New UK routes New Ryanair routes from this Summer. Map generated by Miklós Budai using Great Cricle Mapper by karl L. swartz.

New Routes

Ryanair will offer more than 480 routes from the United Kingdom, by operating 2,300+ weekly flights. In addition to routes previously announced, it will open 24 new connections.

From To Frequency First Flight Belfast City (BHD) Alicante (ALC) Daily June 1st BHD Málaga (AGP) Daily June 1st BHD Palma (PMI) Daily June 2nd BHD Faro (FAO) Daily June 2nd BHD Barcelona (BCN) 5 weekly, 12456 June 1st BHD Ibiza (IBZ) 2 weekly, 15 July 2nd BHD Milan Bergamo (BGY) 2 weekly, 26 July 3rd BHD Valencia (VLC) 2 weekly, 47 July 1st London Stansted (STN) Santorini (JTR) 2 weekly, 57 June 4th STN Preveza (PVK) 2 weekly, 47 June 3rd STN Rhodes (RHO) 2 weekly, 26 March 30th STN Zakynthos (ZTH) 2 weekly, 15 July 2nd Birmingham (BHX) RHO 2 weekly, 15 June 4th Edinburgh (EDI) Naples (NAP) 3 weekly, 256 June 1st EDI Knock (NOC) 2 weekly, 37 Sept 1st Liverpool (LPL) Košice (KSC) 2 weekly, 37 May 2nd Manchester (MAN) NOC 2 weekly, 15 Sept 3rd MAN Bucharest (OTP) 3 weekly, 246 June 3rd Teesside (MME) ALC 2 weekly, 15 June 4th MME PMI 2 weekly, 26 June 1st Bristol (BRS) Venice Treviso (TSF) 4 weekly, 2467 May 1st Bournemouth (BOH) Bergerac (EGC) 2 weekly, 37 June 2nd Leeds (LBA) Chania (CHQ) 2 weekly, ? ? Newcastle (NCL) CHQ 2 weekly, 37 July 4th

Summer Forecast

The Ryanair Group CEO praised the UK’s vaccination programme and is hopeful that the EU’s will follow suit. They believe that enough people will be vaccinated by the start of the summer holiday period, so they can resume operations safely. As Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Portugal prepare to welcome passengers by May, FR bookings have surged.

In the Summer, FR will operate more than 2100 routes to 240 airports from 77 bases. It will open bases in Paris Beauvais Airport (BVA) and TSF. However, the airline plans to announce further bases in the coming weeks.

Ryanair Boeing 737-8200 (MAX), EI-HAT. Credit: Brandon Farris/Airways

Questions

When asked about MAX deliveries in the press conference, O’Leary pointed out that it plans to receive fewer aircraft in the summer. He is looking forward to the first delivery in April and believes that customers will enjoy the new product. Even though customers will have the opportunity to change to another aircraft, he doesn’t think many people will.

While concerns arise that the UK may not allow international holidays in Summer, FR is more optimistic. People want to travel and the Government will not be able to ban travel in the School holiday according to them.However, if the UK Gov keeps the international travel ban, they could survive a lost summer.

O’Leary thinks that COVID-19 will stay with us for long but like the seasonal flu. O’Leary added that passengers will have to wear masks on FR flights until at least S22. He also thinks that full flights are still safe and noticed that social distancing cannot be kept in airports/aircraft. Regarding travel health certificates, he praised their mobile health wallet. He is unsure about a common health certificate or vaccination passports.

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS(WL), EI-DHT. Credit: Marco Macca/Airways

