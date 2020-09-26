MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) is offering free inflight ‘Super WiFi’ in celebration of its 100th internet-equipped aircraft. Customers can now browse the web and watch movies at no cost until January 2, 2021. The airline claims its internet is the fastest out there.

“We are delighted to bring high-speed broadband connectivity to all our loyal passengers for the duration of their flights, from departure to arrival,” says QR’s Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. “We understand the importance, especially in recent months, of enabling people to be connected at all times, whether on the ground or 35,000ft in the air.”

An Airbus A350 XWB is the 100th aircraft to get the internet. Qatar was the launch customer of the A350 in December 2014. It currently operates 49 of them, including both the -900 and -1000 variants.

Photo: James Fleld

Powered by Global Xpress Aviation

Qatar powers its Super WiFi with Global Xpress Aviation. Global Xpress is the world’s first high-speed aviation broadband service. It uses a network of Ka-band satellites to offer stable, high-quality WiFi to airlines. Parent company Inmarsat owns and manages the satellites.

GX Aviation specifically meets airline needs. This allows passengers to have a seamless experience. It also gives airlines confidence in launching new WiFi services.

Illustration of an Inmarsat GX5 satellite. Photo: Emmanuel Briot via Wikimedia

Connecting Travelers in More than One Way

Qatar’s top-level service is well-known throughout the aviation industry. The free WiFi is just one of many examples.

“Not only does this showcase the exceptional Qatar Airways service at a time when other airlines are using the current market challenges as a reason to reduce their WiFi offerings,” Mr. Albaker says, “it also proves that our mission to connect people with the world does not start and end with just travel.”