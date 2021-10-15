MIAMI – Munich International Airport (MUC) and Urban-Air Port (UAP) have announced a partnership to build eVTOL ground infrastructure and airport operations that will allow electric air taxis to take off and land vertically.

The partners plan to combine MUC’s considerable airport knowledge and operational experience with UAP’s unique ground infrastructure technologies and solutions to develop a roadmap for efficient and sustainable flight operations, according to the partners.

UK-based Urban-Air Port ltd provides off-grid, electric, and carbon-neutral Micro-Airport Infrastructure-as-a-Service (MAIaaS). The company is developing the Air One project, which it characterizes as “a fully operational and integrated airport for drones and eVTOLs that interlinks air mobility with ground transportation in a multimodal hub.”

Rotorhub.com reports that in the spring of 2022, the concept will be demonstrated in Coventry, England. Air One will be a multifunctional operations center for manned and unmanned vehicles that will provide aircraft command and control, aircraft charging and re-fueling, freight and passenger loading, and other related services.

On its part, MUC will contribute both aviation and non-aviation experience to the conception, development, and operation of Air One in order to assist UAP’s vertiport solution’s effective launch and operation. According to the partners, they will also collaborate on longer-term projects and prospects, with an initial focus on use cases and markets that will emerge in the coming years.

Munich Airport (MUC). Photo: Munich Airport.

Comments from Munich Airport, Urban-Air Port Executives

Dr Ralf Gaffal, managing director at MUC, commented, “The aviation industry is constantly evolving. While urban air mobility was a vague vision just a few years ago, this trend is within reach today.

“We at Munich Airport International see great potential in this new mode of transportation and have developed an advanced air mobility programme to actively shape the future. Partnering with Urban-Air Port allows us to join forces in designing, implementing and operating scalable and sustainable urban-air ports around the world.”

Ricky Sandhu, UAP’s founder and executive chairman, said, “Urban-Air Port is not only working with the world’s leading developers of eVTOLs, but also developing the full ecosystem to enable air mobility to take flight by building strategic partnerships with major mobility and industry partners across the world.

“This collaboration with Munich Airport International, the ‘five-star standard’ in airport operations, allows us to jointly develop our expertise in airport development and operations. Moreover, we can lay the foundations for a globally integrated urban air transport network.

“Together, we strive to play a major role in shaping the future of urban air mobility and to equip and adapt the aviation industry to meet the needs of the coming decades.”