Munich Airport In Crisis

MIAMI – Due to the travel restrictions and flight reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Munich Airport (MUC) is currently experiencing massive decreases in all departments.

The number of take-offs and landings declined steadily in March, plummeting to less than 10 percent of the number counted in the corresponding week in 2019. Alas, passenger traffic is now at just 5 percent of last year’s level.

In light of this, Flughafen München GmbH (FMG) and its subsidiaries began to implement far-reaching measures to secure the airport’s liquidity.

In the past weeks, FMG established a group-wide set of measures to impose strict limits on personnel and material costs to bring about extensive savings in all areas.

As a result, planned investment projects such as the western parking facility, the new corporate headquarters and the new budget hotel have been postponed until further notice.

Jost Lammers, the President, and CEO of Munich Airport said, “We are experiencing a crisis in global air transportation on an unprecedented scale, with no end in sight.”

Lammers went on to say that protecting the health of the passengers and employees at MUC remained the airport’s top priority, taking all the necessary measures to preserve its financial stability by limiting the enormous economic damage for the airport and the people working there.

Munich Airport will continue to operate and help to ensure that “returnees can get home and that cargo shipments move swiftly,

The airlines now have over 100 out-of-service aircraft parked at MUC. Unneeded infrastructure in the A, B and D areas of Terminal 1 and the Terminal 2 satellite facility has been temporarily shut down.

Munich Airport MUC

Short and long-term goals

Lammers also stated that the goal for this year was to adjust the airport’s economic and financial fundamentals to the current situation and the lack of movement in the coming months. MUC is confident it will ride out the storm due to its strong economic performance over the years and especially in 2019.

For the long-term, the CEO has a positive outlook for both the airport and the industry due to the experience gained from past crises in the world of aviation but notes that the COVID-19 fallout far exceeds the impact of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, or the 2008 financial crisis.

Consequently, it may take significantly longer this time before demand returns to the previous level. Nor can we rule out structural changes in air traffic. But

Mr. Lammers ended on a positive note, saying, “I have no doubt that the global need for mobility will increase in the medium term and that air travel will, therefore, return to growth once more.”