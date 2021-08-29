MIAMI – As a great state of turmoil continues in Afghanistan and more so at Kabul Airport (KBL), the country’s largest airline Kam Air (RQ) has decided to protect its fleet by sending a part of it to the neighboring country of Iran until the situation eases out.

As the chaos at Kabil airport broke out a couple of weeks ago, we’ve seen how the airport has been flooded, and also quite evident were several images of some of RQ’s A340’s being overloaded by people right from the wing to the top of the fuselage.

Aircraft have very delicate and sensitive parts that if mishandled could cause serious problems and grounding and in order to prevent such from happening, the airline requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Iran for special permission to park some part of its fleet there.

Kam Air Boeing 737-300 at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Photo: By Digitalmarketing111 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98308267

Statements from the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh stated, “Following the escalation of clashes and tensions at Kabul airport, the owner of the private Afghan airliners Kam Air requested the transfer of a number of the company’s airplanes to Iranian airports.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has also issued a landing permit for these planes in line with international cooperation standards with neighboring countries,” Zibakhsh said on Thursday.

Kam air has a total fleet size of 10 aircraft, three A340-300s, and seven Boeing 737 classics (733/735).

Most of these aircraft were scrambled to preserve safety, some to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, a few to Qatar and other nearby countries like Turkey, and also to the northern Afghan city Mazar-I-Sharif (MZR).

As Iran gives the green light, the airline will soon move some part of its fleet for a temporary period to airports like Mashhad (MHD).