NEW YORK – Today, Airways received a tour of JetBlue’s (B6) newest Airbus A321neo featuring the airline’s brand-new Mint Business Class seats. Take a first look inside the stunning new offering from B6.

The first A321neo to debut the new Mint suites, registered as N2105J, is named “NEO Mintality.” This is the 16th A321neo to join JetBlue’s fleet, which represents the carrier’s 270th aircraft. The revolutionized JetBlue A321neo offers a total of 160 seats comprised of 16 new Mint seats and 144 “Core” seats.

To commemorate the launch of the new Mint product, JetBlue’s A321neos with the reimagined Mint product feature a unique “Ribbons” tailfin. The airline states it consists of “three blues from the airline’s brand palette and is the first tailfin inspired by so-called “Op Art” – as in optical art – using simple shapes to create the illusion of three dimensions and movement”.

JetBlue’s new A321neo tail “Ribbons”. | Photo: JetBlue

First Look at the New Seats

While JetBlue’s upcoming Airbus A321LRs intended for transatlantic flights will feature 24 of these new Mint seats, this recently delivered standard A321neo with 16 Mint business class seats will begin flying between New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) later this summer.

The New York City to SoCal market is a highly-competitive route pairing filled with airlines offering their top-notch premium products. JetBlue’s new Mint cabin is the latest to raise the bar for business class products.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

JetBlue’s latest A321neo Mint business class utilizes the brand-new Thompson Aero VantageSOLO seat, an “evolutionary single aisle seating solution with a herringbone configuration developed and designed specifically for narrow-body aircraft”.

Each one of these reimagined Mint suites is arranged in a 1-1 configuration to provide direct aisle-access and enhanced privacy.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

The Mint’s Amenities

All standard Mint seats offer passengers a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT seatback screen, wireless charging, a phone ledge allowing for multitasking, in-seat power, along with laptop, shoe and handbag stowage.

“With so much excitement around JetBlue’s London plans, we’re delighted to also introduce our fabulous, all-new transatlantic Mint suites to customers on select flights within the U.S.,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue.



“Our reimagined Mint and award-winning core experience, combined with the superior economics of the A321neo aircraft, will position JetBlue to compete effectively and add relevance to our customers in Mint markets.”

Photo: Eric Dunetz

Photo: Eric Dunetz

From Seats to Lie-flat Beds

Each Mint seat has the ability to transform into a lie-flat bed. JetBlue has partnered with Tuft & Needle to provide customers their proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam and a breathable cover to “create a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky.”

In addition, JetBlue provides other amenities such as a convertible blanket, a memory foam lined pillow with a pillowcase, and a snooze kit with an eye mask and earplugs.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

Photo: Eric Dunetz

Introducing the Mint Studio

Of the 16 new Mint business class seats, the two seats at the front of the A321neo are JetBlue’s innovative Mint Studio. This exclusive seat was conceptualized by Acumen and developed in partnership with AIM Altitude. According to JetBlue, the Mint Studio offers the most space in a premium experience and the largest lie-flat bed compared to any U.S. airline.

The two elevated seats feature a 22-inch tilting Thales AVANT seatback screen, an extra side table for greater productivity, and a guest seat.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

Photo: Eric Dunetz

JetBlue’s A321neo also offers customers a mini-fridge and drawers full of complimentary snacks and beverages.

Additionally, the aircraft presents passengers with spacious overhead bins for additional carry-on bag capacity, custom LED mood lighting, several full-size lavatories featuring subway tile patterns, and more.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

JetBlue’s efficient utilization of the A321neo’s modernized design is elevating customer experience through the stunning new cabin. With its new Airbus A220 and the latest enhanced business class product, JetBlue continues to deliver its award-winning service.

Photo: Eric Dunetz

Featured image: Photo: Eric Dunetz

