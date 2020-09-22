MIAMI – JetBlue Airways (B6) has revealed a new tail fin design for its A321LR aircraft. B6 has selected the A321LR to fly its upcoming London route next year.

The tail fin, dubbed “streamers” consists of various shades of blue in ribbons. In an internal message, B6 told its staff that the tail is meant to remind people of the ocean and jet streams while being celebratory.

Color us excited! The rollout of our London service next year just got real with this sneak peek at our first new pond-hopping A321LR. The tailfin pattern is aptly named Streamers—as in jetstream and as in let’s jet the party started! pic.twitter.com/h82ommEb4j — JetBlue (@JetBlue) September 22, 2020

The Airbus A321LR

The A321LR is a long-range version of the A321neo. It has a range of approx. 4,700 miles which allow for direct flights between the Northeast US and Western Europe.

The first B6 A321LR is currently being built at the Airbus facility Hamburg, Germany. The carrier is expected to take delivery of five A321LR in 2021, with the first being delivered in early 2021.

The new tail for JetBlue’s first A321LR. Photo: JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Flies to London

JetBlue is expected to go ahead with the London routes to be launched in late 2021. The announced routes currently are Boston Logan Airport (BOS) and New York JFK to London. They will be flown using the A321LR.

JetBlue has also stated that it will have an updated version of their premium Mint product for these transatlantic routes.

In related news, the airline and Bradley International Airport (BDL) announced the addition of four new non-stop routes in a press release early today.