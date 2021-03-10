MIAMI – After a good start in January with 26 commercial aircraft delivered, Boeing’s positive trend continued during February.

The manufacturer handed over 20 commercial aircraft plus two for the US Navy and Air Force last month. Compared to 2020’s figures – 13 deliveries in January and 17 in February – Boeing is definitely doing better this year by doubling its numbers for January 2021, plus five more for February.

Orders Increase in February

As far as orders are concerned, Boeing registered only four in January for Boeing 747-8F for Atlas Air (5Y), which were outpaced by six cancellations. In February, the situation regained momentum as Boeing announced a total of 82 orders, a figure offset by 51 cancellations but, for the first time since 2019, new orders topped canceled ones.

Compared to 2020, Boeing did better in January this year since last year it stood at zero orders while February 2020 saw a total of 18 orders and 46 cancellations. Out of the 20 commercial aircraft delivered, 18 were single-aisle.

The Customers comprised Southwest Airlines (WN), United Airlines (UA), Copa Airlines (CM), Alaska Airlines (AS), American Airlines (AA), TUIfly (X3), WestJet (WS), two leasing companies, and one private VIP. Aeroflot 5SU) received one 777-300ER and UPS (5X) one 767-300F.

