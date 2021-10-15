MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has announced an expansion in service to many key South American destinations from its Toronto and Montreal hubs, as it continues to rebuild its worldwide network.

Service to So Paulo, Brazil, will begin on December 8 with four weekly flights year-round, while service to Brazil’s financial capital from Toronto will rise to daily flights on December 6. Air Canada’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner will fly to So Paulo.

Flights from Montreal to Bogotá, Colombia, will resume on December 2 with three weekly flights, while flights from Toronto to Bogotá will rise to four weekly flights beginning November 7. Both routes will be served by an Airbus A330-300. Customers flying to Bogotá will be able to connect with Star Alliance partner Avianca (AV) for easy connections throughout Colombia and other South American destinations.

Air Canada is also continuing to serve Buenos Aires, Argentina, with flights to either Toronto or Montreal via San Paulo. Flights to Argentina, which has stated that it will reopen to international travelers on November 1, are still awaiting official authorization.

With the reintroduction of three weekly flights between Toronto and Santiago, Chile, another important South American destination will join Air Canada’s network in January 2022.

Avianca N776AV Airbus A320-251neo. photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Schedules

São Paulo

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC 90 Toronto 22:55 São Paulo 10:50 Daily December 6 AC 91 São Paulo 20:45 Toronto 05:00 AC 96 Montreal 21:50 São Paulo 09:50 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun December 8 AC 97 São Paulo 21:45 Montreal 06:00 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat December 9

Buenos Aires

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC96 São Paulo 11:50 Buenos

Aires 14:50 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat December 11 AC97 Buenos Aires 17:05 São

Paulo 19:45 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat December 11

Bogotá

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC94 Toronto 21:35 Bogotá 03:35 Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun November 7 AC95 Bogotá 08:35 Toronto 14:35 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat November 7 AC 98 Montreal 21:05 Bogotá 03:35 Mon, Thu, Sat December 2 AC 99 Bogotá 08:35 Montreal 14:45 Tue, Fri, Sun December 3

Santiago

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC92 Toronto 22:55 Santiago 11:15 Tue, Fri, Sun January 11, 2022 AC93 Santiago 20:55 Toronto 05:25 Mon, Wed, Sat January 12, 2022

Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 C-FSOI. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from Air Canada

Via a press release, Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at AC said, “We are very excited to serve some of the largest cities in South America, offering our customers more travel options from our main hubs. By resuming services from Montreal and adding capacity from Toronto, Air Canada is demonstrating its strong commitment to the Brazilian, Argentinian, Colombian and Chilean markets.”

Galardo added, “This increased presence will not only allow for greater leisure travel, but it will also help spur the economic recovery and facilitate business connections. Air Canada has a long-standing presence in Brazil, operating from Toronto for several decades, contributing to the strong business relationship between the two countries.”