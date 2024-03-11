Ukraine Begins Negotiations to Resume International Flights

DALLAS — Ukraine has begun official negotiations with aviation regulators to resume international operations. The country’s government has started talking with American and European governing bodies and consulting with the Israeli civil aviation authority.

Ukraine’s Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, confirmed in an interview with RBC that the country had plans to allow commercial flights over their airspace and eventually operate commercial flights. While the Minister did not confirm which airports would be opening, it can be inferred that there will be potential efforts to reopen major hubs, such as Kyiv Boryspil Airport (KBP) or Odesa International Airport (ODS).

The country has been at war with Russia since its invasion began in February 2022. Soon after the outbreak of war, Ukraine’s airspace has had little to no civilian activity and continues to do so for the near future. The War has seen significant damage to the Ukrainian Aviation sector, with high levels of damage to airports, as well as the destruction of the World’s largest aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya.

According to Kubrakov, airlines can cater to a significant demand when flying passengers to and from Ukrainian destinations. The government has consulted three Ukrainian airlines about the reopening, and Kubrakov believes that Ryanair (FR) aims to capture the entire market once airspace reopens.

Of course, this isn’t a quick and easy process, with Ukraine having to deal with the operation of major international airports under constant threat of attack. This led the government to discuss its plans with the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority, having dealt with this problem for an extended period due to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The country has had to draw inspiration from Israel. El Al, the Israeli flag carrier, combats the problem of conflict by equipping its fleet with special measures to prevent possible attacks, such as flares and security staff on board. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

National Airlines

Before the outbreak of war, there were plans to create a state-owned airline to serve Ukraine; however, these plans have been put on hold for the moment. While commercial aviation in Ukraine is trying to adapt, Kubrakov thinks that this is not necessarily a top priority in the proceedings; however, it will be revisited after the war.

As for Ukrainian airlines, the country’s flag carrier, Ukrainian International Airlines (PS), ceased all operations in February 2022, grounding the entirety of its fleet at KBP. However, its low-cost counterpart, SkyUp Airlines (PQ), had the opportunity to retrieve some of its fleet. This meant that it gained an air operator license to conduct flights to destinations outside of the country.

Featured Image: Ukraine International Boeing 737-800. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways