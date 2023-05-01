Twitter Limits KLM’s Customer Service on the Platform
DALLAS — Dutch flag carrier KLM (KL) has announced on its Twitter account that its customer service will be unavailable due to a change in the platform’s terms of service regarding control of users’ personal data.

The airline claims that Twitter Direct Messages (DMs) are no longer loaded in its secure customer care system, making it challenging for the carrier to respond to inquiries about personal information. However, the airline added that any DMs sent prior to May 1 will still be answered by its team.

KLM has changed its Totter profile to say that for further assistance, customers should contact the carrier via http://klmf.ly/ContactCentre.

KLM and Twitter

It is known that Twitter has been the defacto customer service social media platform. Airlines began to pay attention, but few took it as far as KL, which 10 years ago started displaying live wait times on its Twitter account.

At the time, KL SVP Martijn van der Zee said, “We believe in the transparency of social media…Customers want to know what to expect from us. We now offer them real-time insight into our response time.”

On June 2017, the Dutch carrier began to offer customers around the world booking confirmations, check-in notifications, boarding passes information, and flight status updates in 10 languages on Twitter.

According to the airline, it has over 2.2 million “fans” on Twitter and receives more than 25,000 mentions on a weekly basis.

Featured image: KLM Boeing 737-700 PH-BGI. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

author
Published aviation photographer and travel lover from Hungary. Specialized in route network and sustainability. Furthermore, I am a website developer and UI/UX designer.

