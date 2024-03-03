Turkish Airlines Begins Melbourne-Istanbul Flights

DALLAS — Turkish Airlines (TK) commenced flights between Melbourne and Istanbul over the weekend. On March 1, the inaugural flight TK168 to Melbourne (MEL) from Istanbul Airport (IST) took off with 349 passengers, including Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, and a contingent of journalists.

The Boeing 777, operating the 16-hour flight, included a short stopover in Singapore before landing in Melbourne at around 08:40 p.m. on March 2. TK169 departed for Istanbul (via Singapore) at 11.20 p.m. (scheduled for 10.30 p.m.). The flight with the registration TC-LJF was operated by an 8-year-old Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft.

However, only the first week of Melbourne-Istanbul flights will be operated on the Boeing 777: from Wednesday, March 6, the jet will change to the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Airbus A350-900 will replace the 787-9 Dreamliner in early April.

Turkish Airlines Airbus A350-900 (TC-LGH). Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul-Melbourne flights

This flight marks the touchdown of the Turkish flag carrier in Australia, marking its 346th destination in 130 countries.

During the winter and summer schedules, TK will operate three weekly flights to Melbourne on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. With that, Turkish Airlines becomes the only European airline to offer flights to Melbourne Airport (MEL).

Photo: Istanbul Airport

Upcoming Flight Plans to Sydney

After the inaugural flight from Istanbul to Melbourne, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, confirmed in a media statement that Sydney is the next destination on the list, with plans for flights “four days a week this year.”

These flights are expected to be operated using an Airbus A350 -900 or Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, equipped with flatbed business class seats arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration. The Sydney-Istanbul flights will include a brief stopover in Singapore, although plans for non-stop flights to Sydney and Melbourne are on the horizon as the Star Alliance member prepares to acquire new long-range Airbus A350-1000 jets.

“In the coming years, we plan to strengthen our presence in this beautiful country by increasing the frequency of our flights and the number of our destinations. Also, as we bring the Turkish and Australian people closer and strengthen the bonds between our countries, we aim to increase bilateral tourism, trade, and business opportunities,” Bolat said.

Featured image: Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-300 (ER). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways