Turkish Airlines First-Ever Denver-Istanbul Nonstop Flight 
Airbus A350-900. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways

DALLAS — On June 11, 2024, Turkish Airlines (TK) will start offering the first-ever nonstop flights between Istanbul Airport (IST) and Denver International Airport (DEN), its 14th U.S. gateway. The 12-hour flight will become DEN’s longest, clocking in at 6130 miles.

The airline will initially operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Starting from July 9, the flight frequency will increase to four times per week, including Sundays.

The inaugural flight, TK201, is scheduled to depart from IST on June 11 at 13:55 local time and arrive at DEN on the same day at 17:40. The return flight, TK202, will depart from Denver to Istanbul on June 11 at 19:35 local time and arrive at IST on June 12 at 16:25 local time.

Turkish Airlines A350-900 TC-LGK | IST/LTFM. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways
Turkish Airlines A350-900 TC-LGK | IST/LTFM. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways

Denver as a Global Hub

The carrier’s home base at IST offers connectivity to over 80 destinations within a three-hour flight. In the U.S., the airline currently serves 13 cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

Fatih Durmaz, Turkish Airlines Vice President Sales – Americas, expressed enthusiasm about the Denver expansion, highlighting its commitment to connecting more people and destinations through its robust global route network. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston emphasized the historic significance of TK’s investment in the Mile High City, enhancing Denver’s competitive position on the global stage and fostering diversity, trade opportunities, and cultural enrichment.

On his part, Phil Washington, CEO of Denver Airport, also welcomed TK as DEN’s newest airline partner, emphasizing the positive impact on global connections and the airport’s strategic growth objectives.

Featured image: Airbus A350-900. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways

