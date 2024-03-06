Turkish Airlines Rules Out Reintroduction of Premium Economy

DALLAS — Turkish Airlines (TK) has said that it will continue to offer only two classes on its long-range Airbus and Boeing aircraft. It will not bring back premium economy class cabins on its flights. TK chairman Professor Ahmet Bolat told Executive Traveller that the company will not reinstall premium economy cabins on new aircraft.

Bolat ruled out the return of premium economy for the carrier saying, “We are happy with our two-class configuration.”

Instead, TK will focus on enhancements to its business class product and aims to entice economy passengers to try out its business class with new business class suites, expected to be available in early 2025. TK is one of only a few full-service carriers that does not offer a premium economy class on its flights. It scrapped the product in 2016.

Turkish Airlines Business Class. Photo: Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines Premium Economy Cabin

The Turkish flag carrier previously offered premium economy or Comfort Class on several Boeing 777s in its fleet. Passengers in Comfort Class enjoyed priority boarding and received a business-like amenity kit. There was more legroom, space, and comfort.

Premium economy seats had more recline and an adjustable leg rest, offering up to 46 inches of pitch (compared to 32 inches in economy). Inflight meals were also substantially better, with white linen, proper crockery and cutlery, and high-quality food served.

As such, TK’s Comfort Class was closely aligned with service levels offered in the airline’s business class. Service delivery in TK’s premium economy was quite comparable to that offered in business classes by some of the airlines.

Turkish Airlines TC-JOL Airbus A330-300 | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Scrapping Premium Economy Class

Turkish Airlines’ premium economy cabins were only available on its long-range Boeing 777 aircraft. This meant that Comfort Class passengers with a connecting TK flight to or from Istanbul to Europe or the UK would have to downgrade to a standard economy seat for the remainder of their journey. Furthermore, TK’s Comfort Class cabins were generally oversized, with up to 63 premium economy seats, compared to just 28 business class seats. This ratio is not common for major airlines, which ordinarily offer more business class seats than premium economy seats.

Due to low demand for its Comfort Class, TK found it had more premium economy seats than it needed. In addition, the airline often had a shortage of more profitable business class seats. Therefore the carrier decided to remove premium economy cabins from its Boeing 777s, in favor of larger business class cabins. This larger cabin currently offers 49 seats. However, the airline will soon further reduce the number of seats to 44, when it introduces business class suites to its Crystal Class next year.

Turkish Airlines will add 80 Airbus A350 aircraft to its fleet. Some of these will be deployed on TK’s long-haul routes including the 17-hour flight from Istanbul (IST) to Sydney (SYD) and Melbourne (MEL). TK has no plans to bring back premium economy or Comfort Class cabins on its flights.

Featured Image: TC-JJP – Turkish Airlines – Boeing 777-300ER (B77W) – SFO KSFO. Photo: Rohan Ramalingam/Airways